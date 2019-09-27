Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

A teacher has been reassigned after a quiz included criticism of President Trump

Article Image

A Florida teacher has been reassigned after a parent complained about a question on his child's quiz that involved President Donald Trump. CNN affiliate WPTV reports.

Posted: Sep 27, 2019 5:00 PM
Updated: Sep 27, 2019 5:00 PM
Posted By: By Alisha Ebrahimji, CNN

A teacher in Florida is under investigation after a question criticizing President Donald Trump showed up in a quiz distributed to middle schoolers.

A parent whose child attends Watson B. Duncan Middle School in Palm Beach Gardens approached school administrators after his student showed him a multiple-choice question that was part of the quiz, according to CNN affiliate, WPTV.

The question was: "45th Pres; 2017; Republican; Real Estate businessman; Idiot." Possible answers were Barack Obama, Donald Trump, Gerald Ford and Ronald Reagan.

The quiz, which is still active online, was administered on a mobile and web-based study application called Quizlet. The software trains students through digital flashcards and a variety of games and tests.

"Study sets on Quizlet are created by individual users, each of whom controls both the content of the study material itself, as well as who can view and edit study content they have created," Quizlet said in a statement to CNN on Thursday.

Watson B. Duncan Middle School's principal, Phillip D'Amico, sent a letter to parents this week after he was made aware of the quiz through the parent's complaint, according to The School District of Palm Beach County.

"A question on a quiz given by your child's Computer Applications teacher yesterday was brought to my attention this morning," the principal wrote in the letter, which the district emailed to CNN. "The question was inappropriate and demonstrated an unacceptable lack of good judgment on the part of the teacher. An investigation is now underway, and the teacher has been reassigned during this process.

"Because this is an open inquiry, I am not at liberty to share any additional details with you at this point. I apologize for this incident, and for the offensive verbiage used in the question. Thank you for your patience, and your continued support of Watson B. Duncan Middle School."

The teacher, who has not been identified, remains employed with the district pending the outcome of an internal investigation and has been reassigned to work in a place that does not involve contact with students, the school district told CNN.

Additionally, the parent who complained to the administration has asked to remain anonymous, according to WPTV.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 89°
Robinson
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 90°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 89°
Rockville
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 89°
Casey
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 88°
Brazil
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 89°
Marshall
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 89°
Sunny and warmer.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday Night: Clear start, showers possible later. Low: 69

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Remembering the life of a Terre Haute leader who touched many hearts in the valley

Image

Friday: Partly cloudy, breezy and warmer. Slight chance of isolated showers. High: 86°

Image

Cornhole tournament set to help Terre Haute Humane Society

Image

Organizers get ready to kick off 50th Cory Apple Festival

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Crime Stoppers: Shoe thief at Academy Sports

Image

INBiz Roadshow looks to help small business owners

Image

Group gathers to help families cope with loss

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Handlers remember K-9 partners at special service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Be patient, slow down for farm equipment this harvest season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Voice of WTHI-TV, Ed Hopkins, dies at 68

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say