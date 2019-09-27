Clear

Airline introduces baby seat map to allow passengers to avoid infants

Article Image

Japan Airlines has revealed a new tool that lets you dodge infants when you book your seat.

Posted: Sep 27, 2019 7:20 AM
Updated: Sep 27, 2019 7:20 AM
Posted By: By Jack Guy, CNN

Every traveler has their pet peeves, but crying babies are almost guaranteed to grate.

Now Japan Airlines has revealed a new tool that lets you dodge infants when you book your seat.

"Passengers traveling with children between 8 days and 2 years old who select their seats on the JAL website will have a child icon displayed on their seats on the seat selection screen," reads the airline's website.

"This lets other passengers know a child may be sitting there."

And one Twitter user praised the feature following a recent flight.

"Thank you, @JAL_Official_jp for warnings me about where babies plan to scream and yell during a 13 hour trip," wrote Rahat Ahmed.

"This really ought to be mandatory across the board."

Before babyphobes get too excited, Japan Airlines cautions that the baby map will not display child icons in certain situations.

It only works for bookings made through the JAL website, for example, and icons will not display if there is a change in aircraft.

If you are taking a small child on your trip, JAL offers a number of services to make your experience better.

The airline provides a number of strollers for rent in the airport, and will accept baby strollers as checked baggage for free.

Passengers traveling with infants also enjoy priority boarding, and offers hot water for bottles as well as diaper changing facilities on board.

CNN has contacted JAL for comment.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 54°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 51°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
53° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 53°
Rockville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 54°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 59°
Brazil
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 54°
Marshall
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 54°
Sunny and warmer.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday: Partly cloudy, breezy and warmer. Slight chance of isolated showers. High: 86°

Image

Cornhole tournament set to help Terre Haute Humane Society

Image

Organizers get ready to kick off 50th Cory Apple Festival

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Crime Stoppers: Shoe thief at Academy Sports

Image

INBiz Roadshow looks to help small business owners

Image

Group gathers to help families cope with loss

Image

"I saw a need..." Drama Therapy is helping a lot of people in the Wabash Valley

Image

One person hurt after Terre Haute crash involving motorcycle

Image

Sellers

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Handlers remember K-9 partners at special service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Be patient, slow down for farm equipment this harvest season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Voice of WTHI-TV, Ed Hopkins, dies at 68

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say