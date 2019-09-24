Clear
Jon Cryer says he didn't lose his virginity to Demi Moore but regrets nothing

Article Image

Actress Demi Moore alleges that she was sexually assaulted as a child. Her upcoming memoir touches on her troubled past, as well as her marriages.

Posted: Sep 24, 2019 5:10 PM
Updated: Sep 24, 2019 5:10 PM
Posted By: By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

Jon Cryer would like to clear something up.

In Demi Moore's new memoir, "Inside Out," the actress claims that Cryer lost his virginity to her while the two were filming 1984's "No Small Affair." But Cryer, star of "Two and a Half Men" and beloved '80s teen movie "Pretty in Pink," says that was, in fact, not the case.

On Twitter, he joked "while I'm sure she was totally justified making that assumption based on my my skill level (and the stunned look on my face at the time), I had actually lost my virginity in high school."

In her book, released Tuesday, Moore expresses regret for being "callous" with Cryer's feelings at the time and "that I stole what could have been such an important and beautiful moment from him."

Cryer said that with his clarification, "the good thing about this is she doesn't have to feel bad about it anymore."

He added: "But she's right [about] the other part, I was over the moon for her during a very troubled time in her life. I have nothing but affection for her and not a regret in the world."

Cryer would later star alongside Moore's eventual husband, Ashton Kutcher, in "Two and a Half Men."

Moore's book has been making headlines for its candid revelations, including her struggle with addiction and that she's a survivor of sexual assault.

