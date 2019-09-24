Clear

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith staged an intervention with son Jaden

Article Image

Jada Pinkett Smith revealed that she and Will Smith had to stage an intervention for their son Jaden over his eating habits.

Posted: Sep 24, 2019 3:20 PM
Updated: Sep 24, 2019 3:20 PM
By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Jada Pinkett Smith reveals she and husband Will Smith had to stage an intervention for their son Jaden over his eating habits.

"Will and I had a bit of an intervention with Jaden because he's a vegan now, but we realized he wasn't getting enough protein," Jada said on the Season 2 premiere of her Facebook Watch series, "Red Table Talk." "So he was wasting away. He just looked drained, he was just depleted. He wasn't getting the nutrients."

Will described his son's health, saying he got a scare just looking at him.

"He had the dark circles under his eyes, there was even a little grayness to his skin. And we got really nervous," he said.

The episode also brought to the table the couple's daughter Willow, older son Trey, and grandmother Adrienne Banfield-Norris, who discussed healthy eating habits and dieting.

Jaden has been under stress as he travels with Tyler the Creator on tour and explained that his health took a dip after he attempted to go vegan. He has now been a vegetarian for the past year.

"I was just eating like two meals a day. And maybe one," Jaden said. "Maybe just that one big meal and then I'm like, 'Oh, you know I didn't get around to it.'"

He adds that right before Coachella, he became sick.

"I was not doing good," he explained. "I wasn't looking good, I wasn't feeling good, I wasn't sleeping."

While in Australia working, nausea and dizzy spells landed him in the hospital.

"That scared me," Willow said. "I was about to hop on the plane to Australia."

Jada admitted the whole family has at times been concerned about appearance over health.

"We all have issues with food in this family," Jada said.

The whole family is now on a new food journey with the help of nutritionists and encouraged others to pay attention to their eating habits.

