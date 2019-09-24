Clear

Good Samaritans scrambled under a subway train to save a 5-year-old girl

Article Image

A 5-year-old girl's rescue was captured on video after she was pulled down to subway tracks in her father's arms. The girl's father was pronounced dead at the scene.

Posted: Sep 24, 2019 3:20 PM
Updated: Sep 24, 2019 3:20 PM
Posted By: By Eric Levenson and Lauren M. Johnson, CNN

A 45-year-old man holding his 5-year-old daughter was killed when witnesses say he jumped in front of a subway train in New York City on Monday.

The girl survived the incident, which happened at Kingsbridge Road station in the Bronx around 8 a.m. At least two commuters went onto the tracks to help pull her to safety.

Cell phone footage taken from across the platform shows two men down on the tracks as the girl crawls out from under the train. "She was telling me, 'What happened to my daddy?'" one of the men, identified as Jairo Torres, told CNN affiliate WCBS. "Then I said, 'Don't look at your daddy, come to me. Come like a puppy.'"

The video shows Torres lifting the girl up onto the platform and others on the platform comforting her.

Police said Fernando Balbuena-Flores was pronounced dead at the scene. His daughter had scratches and lacerations but was otherwise uninjured, police said.

"My little girl is in perfect condition thanks to God and the angels that protected her," the girl's mother, Niurka Caraballo, told WCBS.

Authorities have been told by witnesses that the man appeared to intentionally jump onto the subway tracks, according to a law enforcement source, who added the incident is still under investigation.

"The man that I saw jump in had a little girl in his wrists and in his arms. Next thing I know, he and her jumped," Jennifer Hub told WCBS.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority released a statement lamenting the man's death.

"This is a tragedy and our thoughts are with the family members as well as with our train operator -- this is a traumatic event for everyone involved," an MTA spokesman said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 78°
Robinson
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 78°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 78°
Rockville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 78°
Casey
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 78°
Marshall
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 78°
Another sunny and nice afternoon.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Taste of Memorial Sunday Memorial United Methodist Church

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Overnight fire: One person confirmed dead

Image

Tuesday: Sunny and pleasant. Wind becoming SW. High: 79°

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Vigo County school leaders decide on several financial items at Monday's meeting

Image

Terre Haute city leaders discuss proposed $98 million budget for next year

Image

'Close before you doze' Marshall firefighters say this phrase could save your life if there's a fire

Image

Public hearings to hear how you feel about a proposed increase from Duke Energy

Image

West Vigo volleyball

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Be patient, slow down for farm equipment this harvest season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Voice of WTHI-TV, Ed Hopkins, dies at 68

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse