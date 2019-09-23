Clear

'El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie' looks intense

Aaron Paul will return as Walter White's protégé, Jesse Pinkman, in "El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie" on Netflix

Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Welcome back Jesse Pinkman.

The new sneak peek for "El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie" debuted via an Emmy Awards commercial Sunday night.

It lets us know that Aaron Paul's Jesse Pinkman character still has troubles.

When last we left him (in 2013 when the hit AMC series ended after five seasons) Jesse had driven off into the sunset after being freed from a neo-Nazi drug ring.

In the trailer we see him appearing to sweat it out as the radio says police are looking for a "person of interest" after the carnage that resulted when Walter White (played by Bryan Cranston) broke Jesse out.

Paul told The Hollywood Reporter he agreed to return for the role partly because of his love for the show's creator, Vince Gilligan.

"It was so easy for me to just jump into where Jesse's at mentally, emotionally, because I lived and breathed everything he went through and then some, and so, honestly, it felt like a part of me had gone through that as well," Paul said. "All I had to do was just memorize these words and then play them out when they yelled 'action.' "

"El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie" is set to premiere October 11 on Netflix and in theaters in 68 cities before it airs on the original show's home network of AMC early next year.

