Two teens have been charged in the fatal, unprovoked attack on a man at a Maryland fair, police say

Two Maryland teens have been charged in connection with the death of a 59-year-old man who was found injured at the Great Frederick Fair. CNN affiliate WBAL has the details.

Posted: Sep 23, 2019 12:40 PM
Updated: Sep 23, 2019 12:40 PM
Posted By: By Hollie Silverman and Jamiel Lynch, CNN

Two teens have been charged in connection with the death of a man found injured at the Great Frederick Fair in Maryland Friday.

Frederick County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of an assault near the midway area of the fairgrounds and found the 59-year-old victim unconscious, a news release from the agency said.

The man was flown to R. Cowley Adam's Shock Trauma in Baltimore for further treatment where he died Saturday, the release said.

Witnesses told investigators that the man was the victim of an unprovoked attack, and two juvenile suspects were identified and located by deputies, the sheriff's office said.

No weapons were used in the attack, the news release said.

The teens, a 15-year-old male and a 16-year old male, are in the custody of the Department of Juvenile Services awaiting a hearing, according to the release.

They have both been charged in connection with the incident, with the 15-year-old facing charges of reckless endangerment and first and second degree assault. The 16-year-old was charged with one count of second degree assault, the news release said.

The victim's body has been sent to the state medical examiner's office for an autopsy and the sheriff's office is consulting with the state attorney's office to determine whether the teens will face additional charges, the sheriff's office said.

Neither the teens nor the victim have been publicly identified by authorities.

