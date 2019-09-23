Clear

Tropical Storm Karen forms, watch issued for Puerto Rico and US Virgin Islands

Article Image

Tropical Storm Karen formed just east of the Windward Islands and is expected to bring heavy rainfall across the Lesser Antilles. CNN's Chad Myers has the latest forecast.

Posted: Sep 23, 2019 9:30 AM
Updated: Sep 23, 2019 9:30 AM
Posted By: By Haley Brink, CNN

Tropical Storm Karen formed early Sunday, and a tropical storm warning has been issued for St. Vincent and the Grenadines, along with Grenada and its territories, the National Hurricane Center said.

Karen is about 105 miles northwest of Grenada, with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph, the center said in its latest advisory.

A tropical storm warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area.

A tropical storm watch has been issued for the US Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico - including Vieques and Culebra - and the British Virgin Islands, according to the advisory.

Karen is forecast to continue moving in a west-northwest direction Sunday, away from the Windward Islands, and move across the eastern Caribbean Sea Sunday night and Monday.

The storm could bring enough rain to cause flash flooding and mudslides, especially in mountainous areas, on the Windward and Leeward islands, the center said.

Karen is expected to "pass near or over" Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands on Tuesday as a tropical storm, the center said.

On the other side of the Atlantic, a low pressure system a few hundred miles southeast of the Cabo Verde Islands has a 90% chance of developing into a tropical depression or tropical storm overnight Sunday or Monday, the center said. It's heading "generally westward" over the Atlantic at about 15 to 20 mph.

Trinidad and Tobago are no longer under a tropical storm warning, the center said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 71°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 70°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 71°
Casey
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 66°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 71°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 71°
Cooler and nice this afternoon.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

The debate continues: Should the SAT's be a factor in college admissions?

Image

Monday: Rainy start, nice and cool finish. High: 78

Image

1 killed in ATV accident

Image

Rail Safety Week

Image

Harvest Safety Alert

Image

Representatives from Taiwan tour Hoosier farm ahead of trade deal

Image

Sunday: Sunny start, Windy. High: 87

Image

Girls Golf Sectionals

Image

EIU vs ISU 9-21-19

Image

13th Annual Bat Festival

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Be patient, slow down for farm equipment this harvest season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Voice of WTHI-TV, Ed Hopkins, dies at 68

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse