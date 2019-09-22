Clear

Carl Ruiz, celebrity chef, dies at 44

Article Image

Celebrity chef Carl Ruiz, the owner of La Cubana restaurant who made frequent appearances on The Food Network, has died, the New York restaurant said. He was 44.

Posted: Sep 22, 2019 8:50 PM
Updated: Sep 22, 2019 8:50 PM
Posted By: By Theresa Waldrop, CNN

Celebrity chef Carl Ruiz, the owner of La Cubana restaurant who made frequent appearances on The Food Network, has died, the New York restaurant said. He was 44.

"On behalf of the La Cubana family, with heavy hearts, we are deeply saddened to share the passing of our beloved Executive Chef Carl Ruiz," La Cubana posted on its social media sites.

"No words can fully express our sadness at the sudden loss of our dear friend and brother," the post said.

La Cubana didn't post the cause of death.

Ruiz was a presence on both television and radio, and he opened restaurants the world over, according to a biography on La Cubana's website.

"He was a mighty force of down home Cuban cuisine, and lived life to the fullest, just as he cooked—with "dancing always" as the most important ingredient," the La Cubana post said.

Fellow celebrity chef Guy Fieri posted on Instagram that he's "heartbroken" at the news.

"Over the years, I've met a lot of great people, but a friend like Carl is one in a hundred million," Fieri posted. "Carl 'The Cuban' Ruiz will forever live on in my heart and in those of all who loved him."

The restaurant said it will continue Ruiz's work in establishing the Carl Ruiz Scholarship Foundation for "aspiring chefs."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
82° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 83°
Robinson
Overcast
78° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 80°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 81°
Rockville
Overcast
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 83°
Casey
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Brazil
Overcast
82° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 83°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 83°
Rain, then a cool down!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday: Sunny start, Windy. High: 87

Image

Girls Golf Sectionals

Image

EIU vs ISU 9-21-19

Image

13th Annual Bat Festival

Image

Monarch Madness

Image

Wingy Dingy Thingy

Image

Hot Dogs, Cool Cats Adoption Day

Image

Birthplace of the Coca-Cola Bottle Festival

Image

First ever Terre Haute Beer Fest

Image

Beautification Project

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Be patient, slow down for farm equipment this harvest season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Voice of WTHI-TV, Ed Hopkins, dies at 68

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse