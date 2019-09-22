Clear

Tropical Storm Karen forms east of the Windward Islands

Article Image

Tropical Storm Karen formed just east of the Windward Islands and is expected to bring heavy rainfall across the Lesser Antilles. CNN's Ivan Cabrera has the latest forecast.

Posted: Sep 22, 2019 9:40 AM
Updated: Sep 22, 2019 9:40 AM
Posted By: By Haley Brink, CNN

Tropical Storm Karen formed just east of the Windward Islands and has sustained winds of 40 mph. A tropical storm warning has been issued for Trinidad and Tobago, along with Grenada and its dependencies.

A tropical storm warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area, in this case within the next 12 hours. A tropical storm watch has been issued for St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

A tropical storm watch will likely be required for Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands later Sunday, and tropical storm warnings may be issued for other areas in the Windward Islands later this morning.

On the current forecast track Karen is forecast to move across the Windward Islands on Sunday afternoon and tonight.

The storm is then forecast to turn to the northwest Monday and north Tuesday. Karen will then approach Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands on Tuesday as a tropical storm.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
Rockville
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 73°
Rain, then a cool down!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Girls Golf Sectionals

Image

EIU vs ISU 9-21-19

Image

13th Annual Bat Festival

Image

Monarch Madness

Image

Wingy Dingy Thingy

Image

Hot Dogs, Cool Cats Adoption Day

Image

Birthplace of the Coca-Cola Bottle Festival

Image

First ever Terre Haute Beer Fest

Image

Beautification Project

Image

State Road 234 Road Work Starts Monday

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISP writes nearly 200 tickets during Scheid Diesel Extravaganza

${article.thumbnail.title}

Eastern Greene classes to resume Monday, hazmat situation linked to laminator