Meghan McCain walks off the set of 'The View' following a disagreement with guest co-host

After a disagreement with guest co-host Ana Navarro, Meghan McCain walked off the set of ABC's "The View."

Posted By: By Lauren M. Johnson, CNN

Friday's airing of ABC's The View appeared to get a little more heated than normal. During the episode, Meghan McCain walked off the set as cameras panned the studio heading into a commercial.

It's unclear why McCain walked off the stage, but right before the break she and guest host Ana Navarro got into a disagreement as the group discussed whistleblowers and leakers, including WikiLeaks' Julian Assange.

As the panel voiced their opinions regarding McCain's comments, McCain tried to clarify as she talked over the other hosts: "Excuse me, maybe I was clumsy in the way that I said it."

Navarro responded, telling her that she "didn't have to yell."

Because of the commotion, McCain appeared to not hear Navarro and replied, "I don't know what you just said."

"I said, 'Don't scream at me. I'm two feet away," Navarro said.

McCain appeared annoyed and responded with, "That's so rude, Ana."

Joy Behar then took the show to the break, and McCain was back in her seat when the cameras came back on.

Later in the day, the only comment McCain made regarding the episode was on her Twitter account: "Another day. Another drama."

