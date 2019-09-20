Clear

Remember J.Lo's iconic dress from the 2000 Grammy's? She just wore an updated version

Article Image

Jennifer Lopez closed out Versace's Spring 2020 show for Milan Fashion week in a version of the green Versace dress she wore nearly 20 years ago.

Posted: Sep 20, 2019 6:50 PM
Posted By: By Leah Asmelash, CNN

You remember it.

It was 2000, and Jennifer Lopez wore that plunging, green jungle-inspired Versace dress to the Grammy Awards, causing so many searches on Google that the company had to create Google Images. No, really.

The dress went viral before viral was a thing. And now, almost 20 years later, J.Lo wore an updated version of it -- this time, at Versace's jungle-themed Spring 2020 show during Milan Fashion Week.

J.Lo closed out the show with a bang, with the crowd rising to their feet as J.Lo strutted down the runaway in a remaking of the original dress from 2000.

It's magical.

The crowd, for their part, immediately understood the magnitude of what they were witnessing. There was cheering, applause, a couple laughs and a healthy number of cell phones filming.

The new dress is slightly upgraded from the original. It's sleeveless, for one, and shows a bit more skin in the back and at the waist than the old one did.

Still, there's a reason why the old one became so iconic. No one was really flaunting their curves at the time, and then BAM! Here comes J.Lo, looking ah-maz-ing, plunging neckline and all. It's also one of Donatella Versace's most iconic dresses and helped make the designer a household name.

"It was amazing!" Donatella Versace said in a press release. "The world had the same reaction: jaw dropping. Today we live in a technological world, but back then, one event prompted the creation of a new took that now has become part of our lives."

Lopez is riding high right now, after "Hustlers," a movie that she stars in and also produced, made an estimated $33 million at the North American box office its opening weekend. If that wasn't enough, it was her biggest live-action opening ever.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 91°
Robinson
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 87°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 87°
Rockville
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 91°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 89°
Brazil
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 91°
Marshall
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 91°
Not as Cool
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hey Kevin 9-20

Image

Crews begin set-up or Beer Fest

Image

Tox Away Day results

Image

Global youth led protest inspires many at one local university

Image

Local gun shop responds to company stopping sale of AR 15s

Image

Friday Early Forecast

Image

College Go Week at Sugar Creek

Image

Alumni honored at Northview High School

Image

"...There are big things ahead." Trent Miles talks about the future of the Boys and Girls Club

Image

Shooting clay for a good cause

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISP writes nearly 200 tickets during Scheid Diesel Extravaganza

${article.thumbnail.title}

Eastern Greene classes to resume Monday, hazmat situation linked to laminator