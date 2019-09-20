Clear

Father and son die after falling off a 75-foot cliff in Connecticut

Article Image

A father and son died after falling off a cliff in Farmington, Connecticut, according to police. CNN affiliate WFSB reports.

Posted: Sep 20, 2019 6:50 PM
Updated: Sep 20, 2019 6:50 PM
Posted By: By Allen Kim, CNN

A father and son died Wednesday after they fell off a cliff at an abandoned quarry in Farmington, Connecticut.

The Farmington Police Department identified them as Steven Price, 71, and his son, Mark Price, 30.

Police were alerted by an eyewitness to the incident just before 8 p.m. According to the witness, he and Steven and Mark Price were all riding all-terrain vehicles in the abandoned Tilcon quarry at 232 Colt Highway when they stopped near the edge of a cliff.

Steven Price stopped to look at something and tripped, and when his son tried to grab him, they both fell off the cliff, the witness told police.

The cliff was approximately 75 feet high, and both were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Due to the challenging terrain, police said the witness had to lead the police and fire department personnel to the bodies.

"They're the type of guys that at two o'clock in the morning, if your house was on fire, they'd be the first ones there," Dan Siracusa, owner of Siracusa Mover and Storage in New Britain, told CNN affiliate WFSB.

Steven Price had recently retired after working for 15 years at Siracusa Mover and Storage. Siracusa said that the elder Price was looking forward to doing more "outdoors-type things like he did last night."

Mark Price was employed at the same company, and he had been there for nearly a decade, according to Siracusa, Mark Price had a 3-year-old daughter, Siracusa said.

"It's surreal, everybody's sullen, a lot of tears, me included," Siracusa added.

Farmington police are investigating the incident, but the department said it appears to be an accident.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 91°
Robinson
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 87°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 87°
Rockville
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 91°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 89°
Brazil
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 91°
Marshall
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 91°
Not as Cool
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hey Kevin 9-20

Image

Crews begin set-up or Beer Fest

Image

Tox Away Day results

Image

Global youth led protest inspires many at one local university

Image

Local gun shop responds to company stopping sale of AR 15s

Image

Friday Early Forecast

Image

College Go Week at Sugar Creek

Image

Alumni honored at Northview High School

Image

"...There are big things ahead." Trent Miles talks about the future of the Boys and Girls Club

Image

Shooting clay for a good cause

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISP writes nearly 200 tickets during Scheid Diesel Extravaganza

${article.thumbnail.title}

Eastern Greene classes to resume Monday, hazmat situation linked to laminator