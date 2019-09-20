Clear

'Shallow' hit-maker Mark Ronson puts brains before looks as he comes out as sapiosexual

Article Image

During an appearance on "Good Morning Britain," chart-topper Mark Ronson said he identifies as sapiosexual.

Posted: Sep 20, 2019 3:50 PM
Updated: Sep 20, 2019 3:50 PM
Posted By: By Arnaud Siad, CNN

Chart-topper Mark Ronson has come out as sapiosexual. In case you're not familiar with the term, it means being attracted to intelligence above other traits -- or, in other words, putting brains before looks or gender.

Ronson, 44, is known for a string of successful collaborations with A-list artists from Amy Winehouse and Adele to Miley Cyrus. This year, he won the Oscar for Best Original Song with "Shallow," interpreted by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper in Hollywood's latest reimagining of "A Star Is Born."

Speaking on ITV's Good Morning Britain on Thursday, he said: "I feel like I identify as sapiosexual." Anchors Ben Shephard and Kate Garraway congratulated him on being "out and proud."

Author Nichi Hodgson appeared on the show earlier, defending the term. "The definition of sapiosexuality means intelligence first," she said.

"I have dated men, women, transmen, transwomen, and across the gender spectrum and identify now as bisexual," she added. "The thing that has linked all these people has been their brains."

Arguing that research on the subject validates the term, Hodgson said: "We know that a certain percentage of the population is also sapiosexual. They just might not know it themselves, because we haven't used the term before."

"It's always existed, we just didn't have a word for it," she said.

Ronson heard the exchange as he waited backstage. He admitted he didn't know there was a word for sapiosexuality until he heard it on the show.

In the interview, Mark Ronson also spoke of his divorce from French actress and singer Joséphine de La Baume last year, and his friendship with Miley Cyrus and her recent split from Liam Hemsworth.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 86°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 95°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 87°
Rockville
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 86°
Casey
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 88°
Brazil
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 86°
Marshall
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 86°
Warm and sunny. Showers possible.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Coca-Cola Festival: Celebrating the birthplace of the cola bottle

Image

Power of the Purse September 25th SMWC Rec Center

Image

Friday: Sunny and very warm. Light south breeze. High: 88°

Image

National Night Out making an impact on the youth

Image

Thursday night weather

Image

Cup Trophy

Image

Trey Goodman

Image

ND-West Vigo preview

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISP writes nearly 200 tickets during Scheid Diesel Extravaganza

${article.thumbnail.title}

Eastern Greene classes to resume Monday, hazmat situation linked to laminator