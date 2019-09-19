5 things to know for September 19: President Trump, Justin Trudeau and brownface, UFOs

Want to live in the world's coolest neighborhood? Well, here are 10 'hoods you should check out. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door. (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. President Trump

A communication between President Trump and a world leader so alarmed a US intelligence official that the official filed a formal whistleblower complaint with the inspector general of the intelligence community. At issue was a "promise" that the President allegedly made to the foreign leader, according to the Washington Post. (CNN has not independently confirmed the detail about the promise.) The identity of the foreign leader the President was alleged to have spoken with has not been revealed. The House Intelligence Committee wants to see the complaint, but acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire has so far refused to turn it over. However, Maguire will testify before the committee next week in open session, so we might learn more about this complaint then.

2. Justin Trudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau apologized after a photo from his past surfaced on Wednesday. The picture is of Trudeau wearing brownface in 2001. "I shouldn't have done it. I should have known better, but I didn't," Trudeau told reporters. Trudeau was working as a teacher at a private school at the time, and the brownface photo was taken at an end-of-the-year school event with an "Arabian Nights" theme. The Prime Minister said it was a racist photo, but he didn't think it was racist at the time. Trudeau also said he put on makeup for a high school talent show he once participated in. The controversy couldn't come at a worse time for Trudeau, who is in the middle of his re-election campaign. Is there any difference between brownface or blackface? They're both offensive, and here's why.

3. Weather

Most of Bermuda is in the dark this morning, after Hurricane Humberto brushed by the island. About 80% of the island is without power, which was knocked out by Humberto's 120 mph winds. The storm has moved farther out into the Atlantic and will weaken today and become a post-tropical cyclone by Friday. Meanwhile, Tropical Depression Imelda is slowly making its way to Louisiana after soaking parts of southeastern Texas. Imelda dumped so much rain in that part of the Lone Star State that emergency crews had to conduct water rescues of people trapped by flood waters.

4. New York stabbing

This is just an absolutely horrifying and frustrating story. A teen was stabbed to death earlier this week during a fight near a high school on Long Island. But this violence didn't take place in some dark alleyway. It happened at a strip mall in the middle of the day. And there were lots of witnesses: like the dozens of teens who took out their phones to record the fight and put it on social media. But none of them stepped in to help 16-year-old Khaseen Morris. A detective with the Nassau County police said he didn't know what to make of the teens who didn't aid Morris: "Kids stood here and didn't help Khaseen. They would rather video this event. They videoed his death instead of helping him."

5. UFOs

The US Navy says some videos that claim to show UFOs are indeed showing unidentified flying objects. So does that mean that your crazy uncle with the tinfoil hat has been right all this time about an impending alien invasion? Not exactly. The Navy is saying while it doesn't know exactly what the objects in the videos are, it doesn't necessarily mean that they're visitors from another world. Apparently pilots see a lot of things in the air that aren't easily explained, so the Navy is now being more transparent about these UFOs so people will be more comfortable about coming forward and reporting them.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

People are talking about these. Read up. Join in.

Franchise first

"The Bachelor" franchise had a notable "first" during the season finale of the "Bachelor in Paradise:" a proposal between a same-sex couple.

Just what the doctor ordered

If you qualify for financial aid at Cornell University's medical school, you'll now get a full scholarship and a future life free from medical education debt.

Humanity's not so bad after all

What's the best way to rescue a group of dolphins stranded in a Florida canal? Form a human chain, of course.

Came out of nowhere

They were just enjoying the evening, watching television with the door open. Then the mountain lion showed up.

HAPPENING LATER

Welcome back

The Washington Monument reopens today, after being closed for several years for repairs and construction. Here's what you need to know about the reopening.

NUMBER OF THE DAY

1 million

That's the current immigration court case backlog, a Syracuse University data group estimates

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"I hope there is an age limit."

Former President Jimmy Carter, 94, during a discussion on the presidency and aging. Age has been an ongoing topic so far in the 2020 campaign, with President Trump and three of his top Democratic contenders all in their 70s.

AND FINALLY

Friends forever?

Cuteness alert! It's just Pocono, a pitbull-boxer mix, hanging out with Hannibal the five-week-old kitten. (Click to view)