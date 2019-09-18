Clear

Same-sex couple makes Bachelor franchise history with their engagement proposal

The "Bachelor" franchise ended its sixth season of 'Bachelor in Paradise' with a first -- a proposal between a same-sex couple.

Posted: Sep 18, 2019 9:10 PM
Updated: Sep 18, 2019 9:10 PM
Posted By: By Lauren M. Johnson, CNN

The "Bachelor" franchise ended its sixth season of "Bachelor in Paradise" with a first -- a proposal between a same-sex couple.

Demi Burnett and Kristian Haggerty got engaged on the season finale of the spin-off Tuesday night. Burnett popped the question to Haggerty in Mexico, where the show was being filmed.

"Bachelor in Paradise" finds contestants from both "The Bachelor" and "The Bachelorette" getting a second chance at love after they have been dismissed or eliminated from the original series.

Over the summer, the series has been following Burnett, who appeared on season 23 of the Bachelor with ex-NFL player Colton Underwood, as she has come to share her sexual identity. Burnett revealed she was "sexually fluid" in the August 20 episode of the show and in a relationship with Haggerty, who is unaffiliated with the franchise.

Haggerty was flown to Sayulita, Mexico, to appear on the episode and share that she is in a committed relationship with Burnett. It was the first time a same-sex couple was featured anywhere in the 17-year history of the franchise.

GLAAD issued a statement after the initial episode premiered applauding the show's decision.

"Until now, contestants on the show have only been seen pursuing straight relationships. 'Bachelor in Paradise's' inclusion of Demi Burnett's coming out story and her journey to accepting her queer identity is groundbreaking for the series," Anthony Ramos, GLAAD's Head of Talent said in a statement.

The show has been criticized in the past for its lack of diversity. In fact, social media has been buzzing since Tuesday when ABC announced the selection of Peter Weber, a white pilot, as the next Bachelor instead of a Mike Johnson, who is black. Even former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay, the first and only black star of the show, shared her frustrations about the choice with Entertainment Tonight.

