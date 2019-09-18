Clear
Drew Brees is having surgery on his injured right hand

Posted: Sep 18, 2019 6:10 PM
Updated: Sep 18, 2019 6:10 PM
Posted By: By Steve Almasy, CNN

It's not going to be much of a birthday for Brittany Brees.

She's spending the day, or much of it, with her husband Drew at a Los Angeles hospital, where the New Orleans Saints quarterback is having surgery on his injured thumb.

"Heading into surgery with this beautiful gal by my side," the NFL superstar wrote on Instagram. "This is what she gets to do on her birthday today! I love you Brittany. More and more everyday!"

Brees was injured in the first quarter of the Saints' game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday when LA's Aaron Donald hit his hand, tearing a ligament in his right thumb.

Saints head coach Sean Payton said Wednesday morning that the team doesn't plan to put the future Hall of Famer on the injured reserve list. But it is a week-to-week decision, he told reporters on a conference call.

Only two players on the injured reserve list who are designated to return can be brought back during the season, but only after eight weeks.

Payton said he will likely use two quarterbacks -- Teddy Bridgewater and Taysom Hill -- in Sunday's game against Seattle. It was Bridgewater who replaced Brees, 40, three days ago when the Saints lost to the Rams.

Russell Wilson, the starting quarterback for the Seahawks, tweeted a video at Brees. "Going to miss you out there Sunday @DrewBrees. Prayers up!" he wrote.

The Saints are 1-1 this season. Brees has been the team's starting quarterback since 2006 and led them to their only Super Bowl title in 2010.

