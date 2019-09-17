Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Mom of the Year dressed up as a massive pink unicorn to surprise her daughter at the bus stop

Article Image

Somer Scandridge surprised her daughter in a unicorn costume at the bus stop.

Posted: Sep 17, 2019 3:40 PM
Updated: Sep 17, 2019 3:40 PM
Posted By: By Leah Asmelash, CNN

And the award for Most Fun Mom goes to...

Somer Scandridge of Spring, Texas and her husband always match their children's Halloween costumes -- he matches their son, Hudson, 4, and she matches their daughter, Madison, 6.

This year's costume of choice for Madison? A unicorn. And when Somer's costume came earlier than expected, right before Madison was about to come home from school on Friday, Somer knew what she had to do.

"She's young, and I knew she would absolutely love it," she told CNN.

Somer donned the giant pink and rainbow unicorn costume and danced down the street to the bus stop while her husband filmed -- dog in tow and Hudson trailing behind, saying "Mama, you look like a real unicorn!"

The bus spotted Somer from a few yards away and started honking in support. When it finally pulled to a stop, the video shows Madison dashing out -- the first person off the bus -- and running into her mom's arms, totally cracking up.

And in case there was any doubt about Madison's love of unicorns: peep the unicorn backpack bouncing behind her and her unicorn headband. That's true love.

So, yes, Somer's instincts were completely correct. Madison definitely loved it.

Somer said she and her husband always try to do spontaneous things with the family, though she admits that if her daughter were older the reaction may have been different.

Still, doing these kinds of things is important to her, she said. Kids nowadays grow up too fast, and she doesn't want her kids to be like that. Seeing Madison jump off the bus and scream, rather than walking past her in embarrassment, was meaningful.

"It's important to let them smile and be happy and do fun things, and not have an attitude," she said.

Judging from the giant grin on Madison's face, it's safe to say she'll be doing fun things like this for a long time.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 84°
Robinson
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 87°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 81°
Rockville
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 84°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 86°
Brazil
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 84°
Marshall
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 84°
Sunny and warm again.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10's 1995 Coverage of case involving Jerry Russell Sr.

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Fall Time Healing With Judy Monday September 23rd 1pm-4pm

Image

Tuesday: partly cloudy, warm. high: 86

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

WV vs. Northview

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

NAACP and VCSC team up to discuss school safety and gun violence

Image

ISU preps for EIU

Image

Moala wins MVFC DPOW

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISP writes nearly 200 tickets during Scheid Diesel Extravaganza

${article.thumbnail.title}

Eastern Greene classes to resume Monday, hazmat situation linked to laminator