Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

'Dancing with the Stars' returns with splash, sparkle and Spicer

Article Image

On the season premiere of "Dancing with the Stars," the former White House press secretary danced a salsa to the Spice Girls. Spicer isn't the first politician to take on the dance competition.

Posted: Sep 17, 2019 10:30 AM
Updated: Sep 17, 2019 10:30 AM
Posted By: By Whitney Friedlander, CNN

"Dancing with the Stars" Season 28 premiered Monday, bringing with it plenty splash on and off the show.

First, there was controversy surrounding the casting of former White House press secretary Sean Spicer. And then model Sailor Brinkley-Cook joined the cast a few days before the season premiere when her mom, Christie Brinkley, broke her arm in rehearsals.

But loyal viewers of "DWTS" are here for dancing as well as drama. So, how were the performances? Judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman and Bruno Toniol weighted in during the show, but audiences can decide for themselves by watching these clips from the premiere linked below-- and then check in for the first elimination episode on September 23 to see if their opinions are in line with others'.

Hannah Brown

The "Bachelorette" alum Hannah Brown danced a cha cha to Whitney Houston's "I Wanna Dance With Somebody" with partner Alan Bersten. Fittingly, her introduction to the audience included a cameo from "Bachelor" franchise host Chris Harrison.

Kel Mitchell

Comedian Kel Mitchell made use of the "Good Burger" pop-up restaurant -- currently operating in West Hollywood, Calif. -- when he told audiences his backstory (he starred with Kenan Thompson in the 1997 movie). His tango routine with Witney Carson to the Jonas Brothers' "Sucker" started with a larger-than-life cut-out of his face (he slid down his tongue).

Kate Flannery

"The Office" actress Kate Flannery referenced two of her past careers in her first performance -- her time on the hit NBC show and her pre-fame stint as a waitress. She and Pasha Pashkov danced a cha cha to "She Works Hard For The Money" by Donna Summer.

Lamar Odom

The basketball player's size might have put him at a disadvantage (he's much larger than dance partner Peta Murgatroyd). The two made some use of this during the opening of their foxtrot set to Nina Simone's "Feeling Good," but they still came away with the lowest score from the judges.

Lauren Alaina

Country singer Lauren Alaina started her cha cha with a sexy chair dance before joining partner Gleb Savchenko on the dance floor to shake her hips to Shania Twain's "Man! I Feel Like a Woman!."

Sailor Brinkley-Cook

Supermodel Christie Brinkley was all set to join partner Val Chmerkovskiy for a foxtrot on "Dancing with the Stars" -- and was even willing to do it to her ex-husband Billy Joel's ode to her, "Uptown Girl." She got injured right before the premiere, but was lucky enough to have her lookalike model daughter take over for her.

Karamo Brown

"Queer Eye" star Karamo Brown joked on the show that most people know him as one of the people who helps instill confidence in others through his Netflix show. Building up to the premiere, he relied on dance partner Jenna Johnson to give him the boost he needed to get through their salsa to "Juice" by Lizzo.

Ray Lewis

The former NFL linebacker showed he also has moves off the field. He partnered with Cheryl Burke on a salsa set to Nelly's "Hot in Herre."

Mary Wilson

Former Supremes singer Mary Wilson reminded audiences that she is "75-and-a-half years old." But age has nothing to do with how hot you can trot. She danced a foxtrot with Brandon Armstrong to her group's hit, "Baby Love."

Ally Brooke

Singer Ally Brooke also referenced her own girl group in her first dance. She partnered with Sasha Farber on a cha cha set to "Work From Home" by Fifth Harmony.

Sean Spicer

Talk about something spicy. As if former White House press secretary Sean Spicer's neon shirt and white pants weren't enough of some "DWTS" flair, he danced a salsa (get it?) with partner Lindsay Arnold to "Spice Up Your Life" by the Spice Girls. Spicer's ballroom debut received a lot of attention for his bright attire, with one woman on Twitter commenting, "Clearly the costume designer on 'DWTS' is a Democrat."

James Van Der Beek

The "Dawson's Creek" star was the last performer of the night, partnering with Emma Slater on a sultry tango set to Imagine Dragons' "Whatever it Takes." It got the highest score of the night for the judges. To be fair, fans of Van Der Beek's work on the canceled ABC sitcom "Don't Trust the B---- in Apartment 23" could have seen this one coming.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 79°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 75°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 79°
Casey
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 79°
Marshall
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 79°
Sunny and warm again.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tuesday: partly cloudy, warm. high: 86

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

WV vs. Northview

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

NAACP and VCSC team up to discuss school safety and gun violence

Image

ISU preps for EIU

Image

Moala wins MVFC DPOW

Image

Local couple fall victim to scam through Facebook messenger after scammers pretend to be a close fri

Image

Vaping in Vigo County Schools

Image

Terre Haute South FB: Staying in the locker room during the National Anthem is not a political state

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISP writes nearly 200 tickets during Scheid Diesel Extravaganza

${article.thumbnail.title}

Eastern Greene classes to resume Monday, hazmat situation linked to laminator