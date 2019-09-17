Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

A man built a homemade machine to bring endless water to the Bahamas. You already know the science

Article Image

Moses West, of San Antonio, Texas, has brought water to Flint, Michigan, and Puerto Rico -- all through his Atmospheric Water Generation machines, which extract moisture from the atmosphere and turn it into water. Now, after Hurricane Dorian, he's trying to bring his design to the Bahamas.

Posted: Sep 17, 2019 11:20 AM
Updated: Sep 17, 2019 11:20 AM
Posted By: By Leah Asmelash, CNN

He designed a machine that makes water from the air. Now, after Hurricane Dorian, he's trying to bring it to the Bahamas.

Moses West, of San Antonio, Texas, has brought water to Flint, Michigan, and Puerto Rico -- all through his Atmospheric Water Generation machines, which extract moisture from the atmosphere and turn it into water.

The science behind it is similar to what many learned in elementary school. It's really just condensation -- the same thing that creates moisture when you breathe on a window, for example.

It's just done on a much, much larger scale.

And, if all goes well, he'll be bringing it to the Bahamas, where tens of thousands were left homeless after Hurricane Dorian, leaving some islands with no power or running water. West and his Water Rescue Foundation could help.

"This is a long-term recovery for the people there, and one of the stresses that they do not need to have is a lack of clean water," West told CNN affiliate KXAN.

The warmer the air outside, the better his machine works. That's one reason why he thinks the Bahamas would be ideal for his generators, he told KXAN.

One issue is that West currently can't afford to leave his generators where they are permanently, so going to the Bahamas means leaving Flint. Still, he said he is planning on taking the machine to the Bahamas by the end of September, if he's able to raise enough money.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 79°
Robinson
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 80°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 79°
Casey
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 79°
Marshall
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 79°
Sunny and warm again.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tuesday: partly cloudy, warm. high: 86

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

WV vs. Northview

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

NAACP and VCSC team up to discuss school safety and gun violence

Image

ISU preps for EIU

Image

Moala wins MVFC DPOW

Image

Local couple fall victim to scam through Facebook messenger after scammers pretend to be a close fri

Image

Vaping in Vigo County Schools

Image

Terre Haute South FB: Staying in the locker room during the National Anthem is not a political state

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISP writes nearly 200 tickets during Scheid Diesel Extravaganza

${article.thumbnail.title}

Eastern Greene classes to resume Monday, hazmat situation linked to laminator