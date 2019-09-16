Clear
Missing Florida mother and her four children all found dead, sheriff says

A Florida mother of four who had been missing for more than a month was found dead in Georgia, and her four children remain missing, authorities in Marion County, Florida, said.

Posted: Sep 16, 2019 5:30 PM
Updated: Sep 16, 2019 5:30 PM
By Tina Burnside and Eric Levenson, CNN

A Florida man allegedly killed his wife and their four children and then stored the bodies at his home and in his van for several weeks before taking their remains to Georgia, the Marion County Sheriff's Office said.

Casei Jones, 32, and her children, who range in age from 1 to 10, were last seen about six weeks ago in the Ocala, Florida, area, the sheriff's office said. Her family reported them missing Saturday night, police said.

On Monday, her body was found near Brantley County in southeast Georgia, about 150 miles north of her last known Florida address, said the sheriff's office. Investigators also found the remains of whom they believe to be all four children, Sheriff Billy Woods said.

Jones' husband, Michael Wayne Jones Jr., 38, was located by police in Brantley County after a traffic accident, Woods said. Casei Jones' remains were found in the vehicle he was driving, and he later led detectives to the remains of the four children, authorities said.

Investigators believe he killed them and kept their bodies for several weeks before driving them to Brantley County in Georgia.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest for second-degree homicide in Florida, and more charges may be coming, police said.

"True evil poked its head up here in Marion County," Woods said. "That's about the only best way to describe it."

