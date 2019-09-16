Clear

Beyoncé takes fans behind the scenes with 'Making The Gift' documentary

Beyoncé dropped a teaser for a new behind-the-scenes ABC special called "Beyoncé Presents: Making The Gift," which chronicles her journey through Africa as she drew inspiration for her album.

Beyoncé broke iTunes records in 2013 after releasing her eponymous album in a game-changing surprise move. Six years on, the singer's work ethic remains unmatched.

Not satisfied with voicing Nala in Disney's live-action remake of the "The Lion King," the "Single Ladies" hitmaker curated and produced the film's companion album "The Lion King: The Gift," which became her second top 10 debut of 2019 when it was released in July.

Now the entertainer, full name Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter, is preparing to take fans behind the scenes of the making of the record in a new ABC special called "Beyoncé Presents: Making The Gift."

On Sunday night, Beyoncé shared a short teaser of the documentary, which she wrote, directed and produced. From the look of it, fans will be given an insight into the grueling creative process, seeing the mother of three brainstorming in meetings, and in the studio recording tracks for the ambitious album.

"The Gift," which Beyoncé has described as her "love letter to Africa," features collaborations with industry heavyweights like Kendrick Lamar, Childish Gambino and Pharrell Williams, while spotlighting African artists including Wizkid and Tiwa Savage, Moonchild Sanelly and Shatta Wale.

The 30-track playlist quickly overshadowed the movie's actual soundtrack and one track -- "Brown Skin Girl" -- quickly became an empowerment anthem.

Beyoncé will be hoping to repeat the success of her Netflix film "Homecoming," which chronicled the creation and execution of her headline 2018 Coachella set and was nominated for six Emmys.

"Beyoncé Presents: Making The Gift" airs on ABC Monday, September 16 at 10 p.m. EDT.

