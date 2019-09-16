Clear

Christie Brinkley drops out of 'Dancing with the Stars' due to injury, so her daughter is stepping in

Article Image

Supermodel Christie Brinkley had to drop out of "Dancing With the Stars" after breaking her arm during rehearsal. HLN's Mike Galanos reports her daughter, Sports Illustrated model Sailor Brinkley-Cook, will be stepping in instead.

Posted: Sep 16, 2019 2:50 PM
Updated: Sep 16, 2019 2:50 PM
Posted By: By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Christie Brinkley's daughter Sailor Brinkley-Cook will be replacing her mom on this season of "Dancing with the Stars" after the supermodel fell and broke her arm during rehearsals, Christie's rep confirms to CNN.

"Showbiz is all about getting a break, and Sailor and I both got one on 'Dancing with the Stars' this season," Christie said in a statement to "Good Morning America." "Sailor joined the cast when I got mine ... ouch somebody stop me, it hurts to laugh!"

Her rep says that Brinkley tripped over her partner's foot during a turn, and suffered a fall.

ABC said in a statement to PEOPLE that Brinkley required surgery to her wrist and arm.

"We wish Christie a full and speedy recovery and look forward to seeing her in the audience, whenever possible, proudly supporting Sailor," the statement said.

Brinkley's daughter has already started rehearsals for the show, which premieres Monday.

"I felt this high of just attacking something I was so afraid of and it felt like something I need to do," she told "GMA." "I think it will change me."

She added her mom is her inspiration.

"I'm doing this mostly for my mom!" she said. "I just want to make her happy and make her proud. She loved doing this, she loves dancing and she loves performing and getting hurt was her worst nightmare."

The intense rehearsal schedule has also sidelined Jewel and Nancy O'Dell in the past. In Season 8, they were both injured during pre-show practices.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 93°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 96°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 89°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 93°
Casey
Broken Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 91°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 93°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 93°
Sunny and warm.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Top Monday Stories

Image

Monday: Mostly sunny, warm. High: 89

Image

Alex Barnaby Commits to UE

Image

Twins celebrate 96th birthday

Image

Work continues to expand Griffin Bike Park

Image

Public hearing on marijuana businesses

Image

"Holypalooza" Worship

Image

Gathering on the Green Fall Festival

Image

Crews gather trash after Blues Fest

Image

Section of HWY 54 to close for repairs

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISP writes nearly 200 tickets during Scheid Diesel Extravaganza

${article.thumbnail.title}

Eastern Greene classes to resume Monday, hazmat situation linked to laminator