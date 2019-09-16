Clear

Former NASCAR champ Mike Stefanik dies in plane crash

Article Image

Nine-time NASCAR champion Mike Stefanik died while piloting a single-seat Aerolite 103 plane out of an airport in New England.

Posted: Sep 16, 2019 11:50 AM
Updated: Sep 16, 2019 11:50 AM
Posted By: By Jill Martin, CNN

Mike Stefanik, a nine-time NASCAR champion and NASCAR Hall of Fame nominee, died Sunday in a plane crash, according to the stock-car racing organization. He was 61.

According to Connecticut State Police, an Aerolite 103, single-engine, single-seat plane took off from Riconn Airport just over the state line in Rhode Island on Sunday. Police say the ultralight plane, while turning back toward the airfield, crashed into a wooded area adjacent to the airport in Sterling, Connecticut.

NASCAR said it was Stefanik who died in the crash.

"Mike Stefanik was one of the most successful drivers in NASCAR history, but even more so, he was a true representative of our sport," NASCAR Chairman and CEO Jim France said in a statement on the NASCAR website. "His tough, competitive nature and excellence on the race track won him the respect and admiration of fans and competitors alike. His career stretched more than 30 years, bridging the generations between Jerry Cook and Richie Evans to our current drivers. He recorded achievements in this sport that are likely untouchable, and his legacy as a champion will endure. We will keep his wife Julie and his family and friends in our prayers."

According to NASCAR, Stefanik was the winningest driver in the history of the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour. He won that circuit championship in 1989, 1991, 1997, 1998, 2001, 2002 and 2006. He also won the Busch North -- now known as the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East -- titles in 1997 and 1998.

His nine overall NASCAR championships are tied with Evans for most in NASCAR history.

Police did not give a cause of the crash, which remains under investigation.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Overcast
82° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 87°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 84°
Rockville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 76°
Casey
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 87°
Brazil
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 76°
Sunny and warm.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Top Monday Stories

Image

Monday: Mostly sunny, warm. High: 89

Image

Alex Barnaby Commits to UE

Image

Twins celebrate 96th birthday

Image

Work continues to expand Griffin Bike Park

Image

Public hearing on marijuana businesses

Image

"Holypalooza" Worship

Image

Gathering on the Green Fall Festival

Image

Crews gather trash after Blues Fest

Image

Section of HWY 54 to close for repairs

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISP writes nearly 200 tickets during Scheid Diesel Extravaganza

${article.thumbnail.title}

Eastern Greene classes to resume Monday, hazmat situation linked to laminator