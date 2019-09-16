Clear

1 firefighter is dead and multiple people are injured in a building explosion in Maine, authorities say

Article Image

Multiple people are injured after a building exploded in Farmington, Maine, town officials confirmed.

Posted: Sep 16, 2019 11:50 AM
Updated: Sep 16, 2019 11:50 AM
Posted By: By Carma Hassan, Eric Levenson and Gianluca Mezzofiore, CNN

One firefighter was killed and several people were injured in a building explosion in Farmington, Maine, on Monday, officials said.

Live updates on the building explosion

Officials were checking out a complaint of a propane smell at the LEAP facility when the explosion happened, a spokeswoman with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office said. The first call about the smell came into police at 8:06 a.m. ET, the spokeswoman said.

LEAP, which stands for Life Enrichment Advancing People, is a group that provides services for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, according to its website.

Photos from the scene show a building in ruins.

Rubble, papers and what appeared to be insulation covered the street and areas around the explosion site.

Jacob Gage, who lives in Farmington, told CNN he was lying in bed when his building "shook with a thunderous boom" and his home lost power.

He spoke with his family and then rushed to the scene to check on his sister, who lives nearby.

"The scene was very ominous," he said. "There was still insulation falling from the sky like a gentle snow and first responders were running around trying to administer first aid and locate the missing chief."

Maine Gov. Janet Mills, who was born and raised in Farmington, said she was closely monitoring the incident.

"Our hearts go out to all those impacted by this tragedy, especially to the loved ones of the firefighter lost and others injured. I am grateful for the work of first responders who are at the scene and urge Maine people to avoid the area," she said.

Farmington, located along Route 2 in western-central Maine about 35 miles northwest of Augusta, had about 7,760 residents as of the 2010 Census.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Overcast
82° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 87°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 84°
Rockville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 76°
Casey
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 87°
Brazil
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 76°
Sunny and warm.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Top Monday Stories

Image

Monday: Mostly sunny, warm. High: 89

Image

Alex Barnaby Commits to UE

Image

Twins celebrate 96th birthday

Image

Work continues to expand Griffin Bike Park

Image

Public hearing on marijuana businesses

Image

"Holypalooza" Worship

Image

Gathering on the Green Fall Festival

Image

Crews gather trash after Blues Fest

Image

Section of HWY 54 to close for repairs

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISP writes nearly 200 tickets during Scheid Diesel Extravaganza

${article.thumbnail.title}

Eastern Greene classes to resume Monday, hazmat situation linked to laminator