Clear

A whale washed ashore in Maryland and citizens attempted to push it back into the water

Article Image

The juvenile sperm whale was about 15 feet long and had been alive when it came onto the shore in Ocean City, Maryland.

Posted: Sep 15, 2019 6:40 PM
Updated: Sep 15, 2019 6:40 PM
Posted By: By Amanda Jackson, CNN

A young whale stranded early Sunday morning on the shore of Ocean City, Maryland, has died, the state Department of Natural Resources said.

The sperm whale was about 15 feet long and had been alive when it came onto the beach Sunday morning, DNR Capt. Melissa Scarborough told CNN.

The National Aquarium in Baltimore had sent a team to the area earlier in the day to assess the animal's condition. The aquarium said in a statement that the juvenile appeared to be "extremely underweight."

Sperm whales spend most of their time in deep waters and have been listed on the Endangered Species Acts since 1970, according to the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

Whales become stranded most often when they are ill or injured, NOAA says.

In videos, the whale is about half submerged in the water and surrounded by onlookers.

Onlookers tried to push the whale away from the beach, the aquarium statement said.

"I have been watching since 7 a.m.," Barb Carr Moran told CNN. "It has been very sad to watch this beautiful creature die in front of us. The feeling of helplessness is overwhelming."

The Ocean City Beach Patrol told CNN that conditions of the beach Sunday morning included 2- to 4-feet waves and nothing out of the ordinary.

The remains will be removed Sunday and a necropsy will be performed Monday to determine cause of death, the state said.

In Florida in July, crowds of people tried to help rescue crews save five distressed pilot whales in Redington Beach near St. Petersburg. Three of those animals were loaded onto boats and taken out to deeper water. The other two were taken to a local aquarium for further evaluation.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 87°
Robinson
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 88°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 81°
Rockville
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 87°
Casey
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 88°
Brazil
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 87°
Marshall
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 87°
Beautiful weekend coming!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

"Holypalooza" Worship

Image

Gathering on the Green Fall Festival

Image

Crews gather trash after Blues Fest

Image

Section of HWY 54 to close for repairs

Image

INDOT hiring fair Tuesday

Image

NAACP meeting to address school safety

Image

Terre Haute budget talks continue at Monday

Image

Police warn of social security phone scam

Image

Warplane Restoration Project

Image

Northview Boys vs Danville

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISP writes nearly 200 tickets during Scheid Diesel Extravaganza

${article.thumbnail.title}

Eastern Greene classes to resume Monday, hazmat situation linked to laminator