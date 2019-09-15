Clear

Braves player Charlie Culberson was hit in the face with a 90 mph fastball

Atlanta Braves outfielder Charlie Culberson was taken to the hospital after being hit in the face by a 90-mph fastball in a game against the Washington Nationals. Umpires called the play a strike, setting off Braves manager Brian Snitker, who came out to argue and yell at the umpires over the call. Afterward, the Braves scored four more runs and won the game 10-1, clinching a playoff berth.

Posted By: By Eric Levenson, CNN

Atlanta Braves outfielder Charlie Culberson was taken to the hospital after being hit in the face by a 90 mph fastball on Saturday night.

Braves Manager Brian Snitker said the 30-year-old was "alert" and "aware" in the hospital.

"I think it was bones around his eye, and the report I got is that when they took him to the hospital, he was aware," Snitker said after the game. "We just have to wait and see. We just hope and pray for the best."

In Saturday's game against the Washington Nationals, Culberson came up to bat as a pinch hitter in the seventh inning with two men on and the game tied 1-1. On the first pitch, Culberson squared up to bunt and Fernando Rodney threw a fastball that nailed Culberson in the right cheek.

He immediately collapsed to the ground, and the umpire waved for help. Trainers eventually helped him to his feet and held a towel to his face to stop the bleeding. He got up and walked to a cart and then gave a thumbs up as the cart drove him off the field.

Oddly, the play was called a strike, as umpires ruled Culberson didn't pull back his bat. That set off Snitker, who came out to argue and yell at the umpires over the call.

Afterward, the Braves scored four more runs in the seventh inning and won the game 10-1, clinching a postseason berth.

