Over 2,000 preserved fetal remains found on property of deceased Indiana doctor

The family of Dr. Ulrich Klopfer, a former abortion doctor who died in September 2019, found the medically preserved fetal remains while sifting through his belongings.

Posted: Sep 14, 2019 8:10 PM
Updated: Sep 14, 2019 8:10 PM
Posted By: By Madeline Holcombe and Rebekah Riess, CNN

The family of a doctor who operated a clinic in Indiana sifted through his personal belongings after his death and found 2,246 medically preserved fetal remains, authorities said.

Dr. Ulrich Klopfer died on September 3. He ran a women's health facility in South Bend that included abortion clinics -- before his license was suspended in 2015, according to CNN affiliate WNDU. The remains were found Thursday at his home in Will County, Illinois, about 45 miles from Chicago, local media said.

An attorney representing his family called the Will County coroner's office to inform them the family had discovered what appeared to be the remains of fetuses and ask for assistance in properly removing them, the Will County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

When detectives arrived at the address, they found the preserved fetal remains. The coroner's office took them and the family is cooperating fully with the investigation, the statement said.

There is no evidence that any medical procedures were conducted at the doctor's property, according to the statement.

