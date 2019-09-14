Clear

A gunman is on the run after a shooting in Seattle leaves one dead and 2 injured at a light rail station

Article Image

A gunman is on the run after opening fire at a light rail station in Seattle, leaving one person dead and two others injured, police said.

Posted: Sep 14, 2019 8:10 PM
Updated: Sep 14, 2019 8:10 PM
Posted By: By Jamiel Lynch, CNN

The shooting happened Friday night inside the Westlake station downtown, according to Seattle Police Detective Mark Jamieson.

Police responded to the scene and found three adult male victims who were all transported to the hospital, where one died, he said. Detectives are investigating what led to the shooting.

Initial reports indicate there was some kind of dispute or disturbance on the street level that continued into the station.

The suspect left on foot.

Investigators don't believe the shooting was random, Jamieson said.

The relationship between the three victims is unclear.

