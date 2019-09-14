Clear

Woman is arrested after California lawmakers are splashed with red liquid on Senate floor

Article Image

California lawmakers were evacuated after a woman tossed a feminine hygiene product containing what appeared to be blood onto the Senate floor, officials said.

Posted: Sep 14, 2019 9:30 AM
Updated: Sep 14, 2019 9:30 AM
Posted By: By Madeline Holcombe, CNN

California lawmakers were evacuated Friday after a woman tossed a feminine hygiene product containing what appeared to be blood onto the Senate floor, officials said.

The woman threw the object from the Senate gallery, according to a statement from the California Highway Patrol, which is investigating the incident. It said the liquid landed on several Senate members.

"The California state Senate, it's a crime scene," Sen. Richard Pan's office said.

When the woman walked out into the hallway, she was arrested on several charges, including assault, vandalism and interfering with the use of state property.

On Monday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed two bills -- SB 276 and a companion bill SB 714 -- limiting medical exemptions for vaccines. Anti-vaccination activists have been protesting at the capitol for the past two weeks.

Pan introduced SB 276 in February, and compared Friday's incident to an assault against him by an anti-vaccination activist last month.

"This (latest) incident was incited by the violent rhetoric perpetuated by leaders of the antivaxx movement. As their rhetoric escalates, their incidents of violence does as well. This is an attack on the democratic process and an assault on all Californians and it must be met with strong condemnation by everyone," Pan said in a statement.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 61°
Robinson
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 61°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 63°
Rockville
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 61°
Casey
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 61°
Brazil
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 61°
Marshall
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 61°
Beautiful weekend coming!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday AM Weather 9/14

Image

ITZ Victory Bell segment

Image

Segment 3 In The Zone

Image

Segment Two In The Zone

Image

Terre Haute's mayor makes a proclamation for a woman of service after her passing

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

New field dedicated at Northview

Image

Oktoberfest underway in Terre Haute

Image

Special bike ride looks to show off 'mega park'

Image

Baesler's hosts cookout to benefit Big Brothers, Big Sisters

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISP writes nearly 200 tickets during Scheid Diesel Extravaganza

${article.thumbnail.title}

Eastern Greene classes to resume Monday, hazmat situation linked to laminator