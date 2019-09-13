Clear

Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey release 'Don't Call Me Angel' video

Singers Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey released a video for their "Don't Call Me Angel" collaboration on the "Charlie's Angels" soundtrack.

Posted By: By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey have released the video for their new "Charlie's Angels" song.

The talented trio sing "Don't Call Me Angel" on the soundtrack for the movie, directed by Elizabeth Banks, who also makes a cameo in the video.

Released at midnight Friday, the video shows Grande, Cyrus, and Del Rey, wearing angel wings and acting as secret agents.

"Boy, don't call me angel," Grande sings. "You ain't got me right. Don't call me angel. You can't pay my price."

The singer had been teasing "Don't Call Me Angel" on social media this week.

"Don't call me angel when I'm a mess," Cyrus sings. "Don't call me angel when I get undressed. You know I, I don't like that, boy. I make my money, and I write the checks, so say my name with a little respect."

The Sony movie, also, also written by Banks in the latest version of "Angels." The TV series starring Farrah Fawcett, Kate Jackson and Jaclyn Smith ran from 1976 to 1981.

The movie stars Kristen Stewart, Ella Balinska, and Naomi Scott as the "Angels."

"Charlie's Angels" hits theaters Nov. 15.

