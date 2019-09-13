Clear

Former NFL player Terrell Roberts shot and killed

Article Image

Ex-NFL player Terrell Roberts was shot and killed in California's Bay Area, police told CNN. He was 38.

Posted: Sep 13, 2019 4:30 AM
Updated: Sep 13, 2019 4:30 AM
Posted By: By Harmeet Kaur and Stella Chan, CNN

Former NFL player Terrell Roberts was shot and killed in California's Bay Area on Wednesday, Richmond Police Sgt. Enrik Melgoza told CNN. He was 38.

Roberts was at his grandmother's home in Richmond that afternoon when someone entered the house and shot him in the backyard, CNN affiliate KPIX reported in a statement attributed to Roberts' family.

Witnesses reported seeing Roberts stumble into the backyard after a "disturbance" in the garage, Melgoza said. Officers found him in the backyard with a gunshot wound to his chest. Police didn't specify whose home it was, or what place in the house Roberts was shot.

The suspect fled the scene before law enforcement arrived, Melgoza said. Witnesses described the suspect to officers as a bald black male with a short beard. They said he looked to be about 20 to 35 years old and 250 pounds, and added that he wore a black shirt.

Roberts' family said the former football player had no known enemies and was not "mixed up in anything bad," KPIX reported.

Roberts played as a defensive back for the Cincinnati Bengals for two seasons, from 2003 to 2005. Before that, he played college football at Oregon State University.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 71°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 73°
More heat, but cooler air is coming.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

THS Tennis

Image

Fish Fry Fundraiser to raise money for Honey Creek Fire Department

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Two local police agencies set to take each other to court in annual basketball game

Image

Hamilton Center hosts clothing drive for people in need

Image

Getting the word about improved schools in Clay County

Image

New life for the old YMCA?

Image

Board of public works decides fate of dog

Image

Crime Stoppers: The Menards purse thief

Image

Police in Sullivan County say rumors of a man with a gun a midde school football game

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISP writes nearly 200 tickets during Scheid Diesel Extravaganza

${article.thumbnail.title}

Eastern Greene classes to resume Monday, hazmat situation linked to laminator

${article.thumbnail.title}

AMBER Alert cancelled for missing teen