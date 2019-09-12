Clear

Aaron Carter reveals battle with multiple mental health issues

Article Image

Singer Aaron Carter cried as he revealed details about a recent arrest in Georgia to Entertainment Tonight, and denied he was under the influence of alcohol.

Posted: Sep 12, 2019 9:10 AM
Updated: Sep 12, 2019 9:10 AM
Posted By: By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

Singer Aaron Carter revealed he's battling multiple mental health issues -- including multiple personality disorder, schizophrenia, acute anxiety and manic depression -- in a new episode of "The Doctors."

The 31-year-old Carter, best known for his years as a teen pop star, listed six medications with which he's being treated.

"This is my reality," Carter said as he held up a plastic bag of multiple prescription bottles in one clip featured on the show's Facebook page.

Carter also brought his mother, Jane, on the show, asking hosts Dr. Travis Stork and Dr. Judy Ho to help Jane address her alcohol use.

"I see her in the craziest, most toxic, unhealthy place in the world," said Carter, who is the brother of Backstreet Boy Nick Carter, in another clip.

Carter previously appeared on "The Doctors" in 2017, where he opened up about his arrest, sexuality and health issues.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Another hot day but a cool down is in the near future.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thursday: Mostly sunny, hot. High: 89

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Cookout for a cause: Giving back to the community one ribeye sandwich at a time

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Terre Haute businessman honored during Boy Scout event

Image

THN-THS Preview

Image

VCSC community meeting

Image

Leaders to hold mock election at Vigo County Public Library

Image

Sullivan County road reopens sooner than expected

Image

Getting ready for the census

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISP writes nearly 200 tickets during Scheid Diesel Extravaganza

${article.thumbnail.title}

Eastern Greene classes to resume Monday, hazmat situation linked to laminator

${article.thumbnail.title}

AMBER Alert cancelled for missing teen