5 things to know for September 12: Immigration, vaping, 2020 Dems, Bahamas, tariffs

1. Immigration

The White House gets a big victory on immigration from the Supreme Court. A Trump administration rule that dramatically limits the ability of Central American migrants to claim asylum can go into effect nationwide, the court said, even while legal challenges to it are still alive. The rule essentially bars people traveling through Mexico from being able to claim asylum at the US border. Meantime, the President's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, met with Senate Republicans to try to get them on board with the White House's proposal to overhaul legal immigration, though many seemed skeptical.

2. Vaping

The Trump administration is working to ban flavored e-cigarettes. A new policy is coming from the FDA that would require e-cigarette companies to get flavored versions of their products off the market. Health officials have argued that flavored e-cigarettes are too appealing to teens, and vaping use has skyrocketed among young people. But tobacco companies claim flavored e-cigarettes help get adults to quit traditional cigarettes.

3. Campaign 2020

It's Debate Night in America (again). The third Democratic presidential debate is tonight in Houston, and it'll only be a one-night affair. The debate field was whittled down to 10 candidates because the presidential hopefuls had to reach polling and fundraising benchmarks to quality (and many didn't). Tonight's big draw: seeing Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren side by side on a debate stage for the first time. Biden's advisers say the former veep will take it to Warren, saying the Dems need to nominate someone who can offer up "more than plans." Also, the candidates have been warned not to curse. Wait, what?

4. Bahamas

The number of people listed as missing in the Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian stands at about 2,500. Government officials stress, though, that the list is preliminary and may include the names of people who have already been evacuated. Right now, the official death toll in the Bahamas is at 50. But that is expected to rise as search-and-rescue teams work their way through the parts of Grand Bahama and Abaco islands that were flattened by the hurricane. Meanwhile, meteorologists are keeping their eyes on two more tropical disturbances that could impact areas already devastated by Dorian.

5. Tariffs

There's a small ceasefire right now in the trade war, and the markets are reacting positively. China announced yesterday it would waive tariffs on some US goods, the first time it's done that since the start of the trade war. President Trump responded by saying he's pushing back new tariffs on Chinese goods set to go into effect October 1 to October 15. Asian stocks rose slightly on the moves, and US market futures gained a little, as well. Economists think weak economic data from both countries will eventually force them to work out some kind of deal on trade.

