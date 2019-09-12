Clear

Cleveland Browns star's girlfriend dies in a car accident weeks after giving birth

Article Image

The girlfriend of Cleveland Browns defensive end Chris Smith, Petara Cordero, was killed in a car accident weeks after giving birth to the couple's son.

Posted: Sep 12, 2019 7:10 AM
Updated: Sep 12, 2019 7:10 AM
Posted By: By Kendall Trammell, CNN

The girlfriend of Cleveland Browns defensive end Chris Smith was killed Wednesday morning in a car accident, the NFL team said in a statement.

Petara Cordero was in Smith's 2019 Lamborghini when the couple pulled over to the side of I-90 West in Cleveland around 2 a.m. after a tire blew. The car veered left and hit the median.

Without significant injuries, Cordero got out of the car. Shortly after, a woman in a 2017 Mazda 3 hit the passenger's side of Smith's car and Cordero, who was standing on the shoulder, Cleveland police said in a statement to CNN.

Police and paramedics arrived on scene shortly after. Cordero, 26, was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the second car was also taken to the hospital, where she was to be released after receiving care. The woman admitted she had been drinking, police said. A toxicology report is pending.

Smith was not impaired, police said.

The incident is under investigation, and no charges have been filed as of this time.

The Browns said players were notified during a team meeting. Head coach Freddie Kitchens also visited Smith at his home.

"Words cannot describe the sorrow we feel for Chris following the loss of his girlfriend, Petara," team owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam said in a statement. "Our entire organization mourns with Chris, his family and the Cordero family. We will do everything possible to offer them our support, comfort and any resources in this most difficult time."

The Browns will have counselors on site throughout the week to provide emotional support for players and staff.

Mary Cay Cabot of Cleveland.com says Cordero and Smith's daughter, Haven Harris Smith, was born four weeks ago. Smith was excused from the Browns' preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts in August, so he could attend the birth of his daughter.

Smith, 27, was drafted in 2014 by the Jaguars. He has been with the Browns since last year.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Another hot day but a cool down is in the near future.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thursday: Mostly sunny, hot. High: 89

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Cookout for a cause: Giving back to the community one ribeye sandwich at a time

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Terre Haute businessman honored during Boy Scout event

Image

THN-THS Preview

Image

VCSC community meeting

Image

Leaders to hold mock election at Vigo County Public Library

Image

Sullivan County road reopens sooner than expected

Image

Getting ready for the census

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISP writes nearly 200 tickets during Scheid Diesel Extravaganza

${article.thumbnail.title}

Eastern Greene classes to resume Monday, hazmat situation linked to laminator

${article.thumbnail.title}

AMBER Alert cancelled for missing teen