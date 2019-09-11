Clear

Two Florida parents are pressing charges after their daughter is accused of trying to hire someone to kill them

Article Image

A Florida teenager was arrested on charges of attempting to have her parents killed, according to a police affidavit. She is accused of stealing almost $1,500 from her parents' bank account while trying to carry out her murder-for-hire plot.

Posted: Sep 11, 2019 9:00 AM
Updated: Sep 11, 2019 9:00 AM
Posted By: By Christina Maxouris and Natalie Johnson, CNN

A Florida teenager was arrested this week on charges of attempting to have her parents killed, according to a police affidavit.

Alyssa Michelle Hatcher is accused of stealing nearly $1,500 from her parents' bank account while trying to carry out her murder-for-hire plot, the affidavit shows. She used $400 to pay a friend to have her parents killed, the document says, and when the act was not carried out, the 17-year-old paid another person $900 to do it.

The girl's boyfriend told investigators he had seen her at "a known drug house" where she told him she wanted to kill her parents, according to the affidavit.

When she was interviewed by an investigator at her home, Hatcher said that in addition to paying two people to kill her parents, she also used money she had stolen from her parents to buy cocaine, the affidavit says.

Hatcher's parents were not injured and told investigators they wanted to press charges against their daughter. She has been charged as a juvenile with two counts of criminal solicitation for murder.

On Tuesday, Hatcher was transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Ocala, Florida, Lake County Sheriff's Office spokesman Sgt. Fred Jones said. She'll get her next court date from that location, he added.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
HOT!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, hot again. High: 90°

Image

Washington Volleyball

Image

Loogootee Volleyball

Image

Race Car Drivers

Image

ISU Football

Image

Parke Heritage

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Team of Mercy holds a candlelight vigil to remember those lost to suicide

Image

Terre Haute mayoral candidates face off in debate

Image

Bicknell interlocal agreement passed 5-1

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISP writes nearly 200 tickets during Scheid Diesel Extravaganza

${article.thumbnail.title}

Eastern Greene classes to resume Monday, hazmat situation linked to laminator

${article.thumbnail.title}

AMBER Alert cancelled for missing teen