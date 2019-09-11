5 things to know for September 11: John Bolton, NC-9, Bahamas, Israel, e-cigs, 9/11

Today is September 11, and once again the nation will pause to remember and honor the lives lost 18 years ago in the worst terror attacks on US soil. Keep reading to find out more about some of the commemorations.

Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door.

1. John Bolton

The announcement that John Bolton was being pushed out of his role as national security adviser seemed like a shock -- but not to folks inside the White House. President Trump had reportedly grown more frustrated and irritated with Bolton over the past couple months and felt that Bolton was no longer an advocate for the President's agenda, a senior administration official told CNN. The last straw for Trump appeared to be the disagreement between the two over the President's decision to host Taliban leaders at Camp David. Bolton had to go, writes CNN's Stephen Collinson, "because he wanted to cancel President Donald Trump's worldwide reality show." So, who will be the next national security adviser? Here's a list of potential candidates.

2. Politics

The GOP narrowly held on to a congressional seat in North Carolina's 9th District. CNN projects state Sen. Dan Bishop, best known for his lead role in passing the state's "bathroom bill," will defeat Democrat Dan McCready in the closely-watched race. The special election was officially the last race of the 2018 election cycle, since the state elections board refused to certify that 2018 result over fraud allegations and ordered a new election. But this contest was also considered a test case, of sorts, for the 2020 election cycle. It drew national attention and was widely viewed as a referendum on President Trump. Republicans are happy for the win, but they have to be concerned that an election in a GOP district that Trump won by 12 points in 2016 was such a nail-biter in 2019.

3. The Bahamas

The situation in the northern Bahamas is bleak more than a week after Hurricane Dorian's landfall. About 17% of all Bahamians -- that's 70,000 people -- are suddenly homeless. Many are still without power and water. Families are lining up for hours trying to get aid (here's how you can help them). About 5,000 people have left the area. But if they made it to the United States, temporary protected status won't be an option for them because the Trump administration has decided not to grant the protection to Bahamians affected by Dorian.

It's becoming increasingly clear that the island nation faces a long and difficult recovery. One of the best ways to help the Bahamas, which has an economy built on tourism, is to go there. Remember, the country's southern islands are in good shape after the hurricane, with airports, hotels and cruise terminals still ready to receive visitors. Here's a list of places you can still visit.

4. Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he'll move to annex parts of the West Bank if he wins re-election next week. His announcement sparked criticism from both the Palestinians and the UN. There were also warnings that it could be a fatal blow to efforts to reach a two-state solution between Israelis and Palestinians. The West Bank was captured from Jordan by Israel in the Six Day War in 1967. It has been regarded for decades as Palestinian territory, and most of the international community regards it as being under Israeli occupation, with all settlements built there considered illegal, though Israel disputes these characterizations.

5. E-cigarettes

There's more concern about the safety and regulation of e-cigarettes after the death of a sixth person in the US from vaping-related lung disease. The woman who died was older than 50 and had a history of health problems. She became seriously ill right after she started using e-cigarettes, and her symptoms progressed rapidly. The CDC, FDA and state health departments are investigating the deaths, but so far no clear link has been found between the cases. The FDA this week warned e-cigarette maker Juul Labs about illegally marketing its product as a safer alternative to cigarettes.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"We remember him and the 342 other firefighters who perished that fateful day, and will be forever grateful for the courage they show."

A statement from the Uniformed Firefighters Association on Michael Haub, a firefighter who died in the 9/11 attacks. He was laid to rest yesterday after his remains were identified 18 years later.

HAPPENING LATER

Remembering September 11

• President Trump and first lady Melania Trump will mark the anniversary with a moment of silence at the White House at 8:40 a.m. ET, around the moment the first plane, American Airlines Flight 11, crashed into the North Tower of the World Trade Center. The President will then travel to the Pentagon to lay a wreath and give remarks in tribute of those killed when American Airlines Flight 77 crashed into the building.

• Vice President Mike Pence will deliver remarks at 10:30 am ET at the Flight 93 National Memorial near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, which honors those aboard United Airlines Flight 93.

• This morning, there will be a memorial service at the 9/11 Memorial & Museum in New York. It will include a reading of victims' names and a moment of silence. Church bells will ring throughout the city at the time planes struck the north tower, the south tower, the Pentagon, in Shanksville, and when the towers fell.

• Of course, you'll be able to watch it all on CNN TV and CNN Digital's platforms.

