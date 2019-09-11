Clear

These two toddlers are showing us what real-life besties look like

Article Image

Michael D. Cisneros posted a Facebook video showing his 26-month-old son Maxwell and 27-month-old Finnegan running to give each other a hug, saying "With all the racism and hate going on I just think it's a really beautiful video."

Posted By: By Kendall Trammell, CNN

It was pure joy at first sight.

Two toddlers, one black and one white, saw each other on the streets of New York. Instantly they both ran to each other to give the biggest hug like true best friends do.

It was a hug that was practically bigger than the tiny tots themselves. Thanks to a Facebook video posted by one of their dads, this moment is warming hearts all throughout the internet.

The video stars 26-month-old Maxwell and 27-month-old Finnegan, two boys who have been friends for at least a year.

"They just took off toward each other and I just got my phone out as quickly as possible, and just tried to record it," Maxwell's dad, Michael Cisneros, told CNN affiliate WPIX. "They are just too cute together."

Cisneros said he usually doesn't post private moments to Facebook, but he thought the boys' innocent hug was a beautiful, candid moment to share in the midst of racism and hate in the world.

"The reason that it's getting attention [is] because it is with a little black boy and a little white boy...But if it can change someone's mind, you know, or just change their view on things, then it's totally worth it," he said.

The newfound little internet celebrities get to see each other regularly. The two live in the same neighborhood and recently started riding the school bus to daycare together in the mornings.

"There's not anyone else that comes close to Finnegan's status in Maxwell's eyes," Cisneros said.

