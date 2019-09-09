Clear

The boy who spent his Disney vacation savings to feed Dorian evacuees gets a surprise trip to Disney World

Article Image

After spending his savings for a trip to Disney World on food for Hurricane Dorian evacuees, Disney surprised 7-year-old Jermaine Bell with a free VIP vacation.

Posted: Sep 9, 2019 8:50 PM
Updated: Sep 9, 2019 8:50 PM
Posted By: By Scottie Andrew, CNN

It seems Jermaine Bell will get his Disney wish after all.

After using the money he'd saved for a trip to the Florida theme parks to buy food for Hurricane Dorian evacuees, Disney magic makers surprised Jermaine with a free vacation.

Jermaine's original plans to visit Disney were dashed when Dorian struck the Carolinas last week. Staying with his grandmother in Allendale, South Carolina, he spent what money he'd been saving for a trip to the theme parks on hundreds of hot dogs, chips and water to feed evacuees for free.

It was meant to be a trip to celebrate his 7th birthday. He didn't give up on his dream entirely. He just knew that giving back took priority.

"I just wanted to be generous," he told CNN last week.

It seems Mickey took notice. Less than a week after closing up his hurricane hot dog stand, Disney employees showed up outside of an interview with "Good Morning America" to deliver his gift in person. He even got a hug from the Mouse himself.

"When Mickey came out, I was just really happy," he said in a video from Disney.

Jermaine and his family will visit the Orlando parks sometime later this month when he's not in school. But knowing he helped hundreds of people makes it worth the wait.

"Be strong, and if you do good things, you will be rewarded," he said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
HOT!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

The 18th anniversary of 9/11: Remembering the lives lost

Image

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, hot again. High: 90°

Image

Washington Volleyball

Image

Loogootee Volleyball

Image

Race Car Drivers

Image

ISU Football

Image

Parke Heritage

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Team of Mercy holds a candlelight vigil to remember those lost to suicide

Image

Terre Haute mayoral candidates face off in debate

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISP writes nearly 200 tickets during Scheid Diesel Extravaganza

${article.thumbnail.title}

Eastern Greene classes to resume Monday, hazmat situation linked to laminator

${article.thumbnail.title}

AMBER Alert cancelled for missing teen