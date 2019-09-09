Clear

Robert Axelrod, the voice of Lord Zedd in 'Mighty Morphin Power Rangers,' dies at 70

Article Image

Robert Axelrod, voice actor for over 150 characters, including Lord Zedd from "Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers," has died at age 70, his agent announced.

Posted By: By Alaa Elassar, CNN

Robert Axelrod, who was famous for voicing Lord Zedd and Finster on the '90s children's TV series "Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers" has died, his agent announced on Twitter.

Axelrod's agent confirmed Axelrod had died Saturday in Los Angeles, California. He was 70 years old.

"Robert enjoyed meeting his fans and inspiring them to follow their passions," his agent said in the Twitter statement.

"His beautiful and kindred soul will never be forgotten and we take comfort in knowing his memory will live on in all those he inspired, met and knew."

Axelrod started his career as a guitarist in the early 1970s before transitioning into voice acting in the 1980s, the agent said.

He voiced over 150 characters, including Wizardmon from the Japanese animated series "Digimon." Axelrod's voice brought characters to life in both the "Power Rangers" television series and 1995 film.

