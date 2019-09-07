Clear

Former St. Louis Cardinals player Chris Duncan dies at 38, team says

Article Image

Chris Duncan, former outfielder for the St. Louis Cardinals, has passed away from brain cancer. In 2006, he helped his team win the World Series.

Posted: Sep 7, 2019 11:50 AM
Updated: Sep 7, 2019 11:50 AM
Posted By: By Christina Maxouris, CNN

Chris Duncan, a former St. Louis Cardinals outfielder who helped the team win the 2006 World Series, has died from brain cancer, the team said.

"The Cardinals are deeply saddened by the passing of Chris Duncan and extend our heartfelt sympathy to his wife, Amy, the entire Duncan family, and his many friends," Cardinals Chairman Bill DeWitt Jr. said in a statement.

Duncan, 38, was "an integral part" of the 2006 championship and a great teammate and friend to many in the organization, DeWitt said.

After his playing career came to an end in 2010, he became a prominent local sports talk radio host, CNN affiliate KMOV reported.

"He will always be a part of our family at the station and a big part of our community. RIP Dunc we love you!" St Louis' 101 ESPN Radio tweeted.

In 2012, Duncan announced his diagnosis and underwent chemotherapy, the affiliate reported.

He said in January he was leaving radio to focus on his health.

Players send their condolences

Players expressed sadness online.

Former Los Angeles Dodgers player Jerry Hairston Jr. wrote he was "sad to hear" of Duncan's passing.

"Fought for such a long time & doesn't have to suffer anymore," he said. "My thoughts are w/ the entire Duncan family. This world is just not fair."

The Memphis Redbirds also paid tribute to the former player.

Los Angeles Angels player Albert Pujols -- a Cardinals veteran -- tweeted he and Duncan had "some great times as teammates."

"He was a dear friend and a strong competitor on and off the field," Pujols wrote. "If anyone could have beat this cancer, always believed Dunc would."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 69°
Robinson
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 70°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Few Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 69°
Casey
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 67°
Brazil
Few Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 69°
Marshall
Few Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 69°
A very nice weekend!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday Weather Update

Image

Segment 3 In The Zone

Image

Segment 2 In The Zone

Image

Years later, local nurse gets recognition for saving life

Image

After 91-years in business, Sullivan pharmacy set close

Image

VCSC to begin public meetings on referendum

Image

Cornbread Festival set for September 7

Image

VCSC superintendent says things need to change if Indiana will be a test-focused state

Image

Honest Abe set to sponsor car in Sunday race

Image

Thousands of high school kids set to take part in weekend cross country invitational

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISP writes nearly 200 tickets during Scheid Diesel Extravaganza

${article.thumbnail.title}

Eastern Greene classes to resume Monday, hazmat situation linked to laminator

${article.thumbnail.title}

AMBER Alert cancelled for missing teen