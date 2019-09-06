Clear

An Ohio TV meteorologist was arrested on a child pornography charge

Mike Davis, a meteorologist at CNN-affiliate WBNS in Ohio, was arrested on one felony charge of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor. Authorities say they received a tip that Davis had sent and received "a significant number of images of child pornography," according to Franklin County Sheriff Dallas Baldwin.

By Lauren del Valle and Elizabeth Joseph, CNN

A meteorologist at a CNN-affiliate station in Ohio was arrested Thursday on one felony charge of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor.

Authorities say they received a tip that WBNS meteorologist Mike Davis had sent and received "a significant number of images of child pornography," Franklin County Sheriff Dallas Baldwin said in a press conference.

Ohio's Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) task force received a tip regarding Davis's internet activity about two weeks ago, and a week later "that information was confirmed and more evidence was gathered," Baldwin said.

An arrest warrant was executed at multiple locations -- including the TV station in Columbus -- Thursday morning. He was arrested at his home and is currently being held at the Franklin County Jail, according to police records.

It's unclear if Davis has an attorney. WBNS reported that Davis declined an interview with the station at the jail.

The alleged crimes are punishable by up to eight years in prison and a $15,000 fine, Baldwin said at the press conference.

"Mike Davis has been employed at 10TV for 31 years. We will cover this story with the same ethical standards we would any other case," the station said Thursday in a report on their website.

Davis, 50, is scheduled to be arraigned Friday at 9 a.m. in Franklin County Municipal Court.

