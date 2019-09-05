Clear

Meghan's fashion range to launch next week

Article Image

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, made an unexpected appearance at a photo shoot for her Smart Works charity, which provides unemployed women with outfits for job interviews.

Posted By: Lianne Kolirin, CNN

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, is to launch her fundraising workwear range on Thursday 12 September -- but buyers will need to be quick as it looks set to fly off the shelves.

The capsule collection, which will benefit British charity Smart Works, will officially mark Meghan's return from maternity leave after giving birth to baby Archie in May.

Earlier this year the former actress was appointed Royal Patron of the charity, which aims to kit out unemployed women with the clothes, coaching and confidence they need to secure a job. The new range will include "key essentials" that women "need as they attend interviews and enter into the workplace -- including a shirt, trousers, blazer, dress and bag," according to an operational note issued by Buckingham Palace.

According to its website, the charity feels the Duchess' involvement "reflects her passion in supporting women, and her commitment will help women in need across the UK."

Then, when the former Suits star guest edited British Vogue for the September issue, she outlined her vision for the role, as well as her plans to launch her own collection.

She wrote: "When you walk into a Smart Works space, you're met with racks of clothing and an array of bags and shoes. Sometimes, however, it can be a potpourri of mismatched sizes and colors, not always the right stylistic choices or range of sizes.

"To help with this, I asked Marks & Spencer, John Lewis & Partners, Jigsaw and my friend, the designer Misha Nonoo, if they were willing to design a capsule collection of more classic options for a workwear wardrobe."

She went on to address what she says is a common misconception -- that Smart Works provides makeovers or a fashion show.

"This is not a fairytale. If it's a cultural reference you're after, forget Cinderella - this is a story of Wonder Woman, ready to take on the world in her metaphorical and literal cape," she wrote.

For every item bought from the range, which will be on sale for "at least two weeks" according to the palace, one will be donated to Smart Works.

Meghan is due to deliver "short remarks before watching a panel discussion" at the London event, according to the palace.

Last month the couple's Instagram account briefly previewed the collection, with the Duchess overseeing a photoshoot ahead of the launch.

