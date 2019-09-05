Clear
Hurricane Dorian threatens the US after devastating the Bahamas

Hurricane Dorian continues to pound the southeastern coast of the US, slamming Charleston, South Carolina, with torrential rain and storm surge.

Posted: Sep 5, 2019 5:30 AM
Posted By: By Fernando Alfonso III, Rob Picheta, Kara Fox and Jessie Yeung, CNN

