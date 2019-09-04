Clear

Disney is donating more than $1 million to the Bahamas for Dorian relief

Hurricane Dorian heads up the eastern coast of Florida and will likely make landfall in the Carolinas later this week, after catastrophic damage to the Bahamas.

Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

The Walt Disney Company is donating more than $1 million to the Bahamas in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian. The donation has been led by the Disney Cruise line, which has several ties to the area.

"The Bahamas is such a special place to us and our guests, and we have watched the devastation created by Hurricane Dorian with concern and heartache," Jeff Vahle, president of Disney Cruise Line, said in a statement Tussday. Disney owns a private island in the Bahamas called Castaway Cay, and according to the statement, employs native Bahamians in many of its area attractions and resorts.

"We hope our $1 million donation will provide much-needed relief and help our neighbors, colleagues, and all those impacted by this devastating storm begin the long process of recovery as they work to put their lives and communities back together," Disney Chairman and CEO Bob Iger said.

While parts of Florida have so far avoided the brunt of Hurricane Dorian's full force, the Bahamas has not been so lucky. The storm has lingered over the island chain, causing devastating flooding. Meanwhile, Walt Disney World in Orlando has remained open as more coastal and southern parts of Florida have braced for impact. The resort recently opened its widely-touted new theme area, Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge.

