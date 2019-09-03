Clear

Justin Bieber shares use of 'heavy drugs' in revealing post

Article Image

In an Instagram post, Justin Bieber talked about the difficulties of having come to fame at a young age and how he spiraled after being thrust into the spotlight at the age of 13.

Posted: Sep 3, 2019 3:40 PM
Updated: Sep 3, 2019 3:40 PM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Justin Bieber has once again turned to social media to get real about his life.

In a long and detailed Instagram post on Monday, the superstar singer talked about the difficulties of having come to fame at a young age and how he spiraled.

Bieber, 25, wrote about not growing up in a stable home and how he was then thrust into the spotlight after being discovered at the age of 13.

"Have u noticed the statistics of child stars and the outcome of their life," he wrote. "There is an insane pressure and responsibility put on a child who's brain, emotions, frontal lobes (decision making) aren't developed yet."

According to Bieber, he found himself "...18 with no skills in the real world, with millions of dollars and access to whatever I wanted."

"I started doing pretty heavy drugs at 19 and abused all my relationships," Bieber wrote. "I became resentful, disrespectful to women, and angry. I became distant to everyone who loved me, and I was hiding behind, a shell of a person that i had become."

The "Sorry" singer also acknowledged some of his past scandals, writing: "By 20, I made every bad decision you could have thought of and went from one of the most loved and adored people in the world to the most ridiculed, judged, and hated person in the world."

Bieber shared how he's come through it all and praised his marriage to model Hailey Baldwin, 22.

"Now I am navigating the best season of my life 'MARRIAGE' !! Which is an amazing, crazy, new responsibility," he wrote. "You learn patience, trust, commitment, kindness, humility, and all of the things it looks like to be a good man."

In March, Bieber used his official Instagram account to talk about his struggles with mental health and how it factored into his decision to take a break from the music industry.

He also had some words of encouragement for his followers in his latest post.

"All this to say even when the odds are against you, keep fighting. Jesus loves you," Bieber ended his note. "Be kind today, be bold today and love people today, not by your standards but by God's perfect unfailing love."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 90°
Robinson
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 90°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 87°
Rockville
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 90°
Casey
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 88°
Brazil
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 90°
Marshall
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 90°
Sunny and warm Tuesday.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Power of the Community United Way of the Wabash Valley

Image

Tuesday Weather Update

Image

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, cool. LOW: 61

Image

Mullican Law Firm catches fire Monday evening

Image

Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology prepares for performances

Image

'Public safety never takes rests. We never take the day off,' first responders continue business as

Image

Statewide Silver Alert declared in case of missing 10-year-old Gas City girl

Image

Terre Haute's Labor Day Parade

Image

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, cool. LOW: 61

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISP writes nearly 200 tickets during Scheid Diesel Extravaganza

${article.thumbnail.title}

Eastern Greene classes to resume Monday, hazmat situation linked to laminator

${article.thumbnail.title}

AMBER Alert cancelled for missing teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Crews on scene of large warehouse fire