Clear

Man kills eight schoolchildren in China on first day of class

Article Image

Eight young children were killed in a school attack in the eastern Chinese province of Hubei on their first day of class. CNN's Rosemary Church has more.

Posted: Sep 3, 2019 10:20 AM
Updated: Sep 3, 2019 10:20 AM
Posted By: By Ben Westcott and Serenitie Wang, CNN

Eight young children were killed in a school attack in the central Chinese province of Hubei on Monday. It was their first day of class.

The attack took place at the Chaoyangpo Elementary School in Hubei's Enshi City. According to a statement from the local government, a 40-year-old man surnamed Yu attacked students at the school at 8 a.m. local time, when students would have been arriving for class.

He is in police custody.

Eight were killed and another two were injured. No details were given on the students' injuries or their individual ages. In China, elementary school children range in age from 6 years old to 13.

"The local party committee and government is all out organizing rescue and remedial work," the statement from Enshi City government said.

A separate statement by the Enshi City police was originally posted on Chinese social media site Weibo but was later removed without explanation. The hashtag "school criminal case in Hubei" had gained 120 million views on Weibo as of Tuesday morning.

Attacks on schoolchildren in China have happened before. In October, at least 14 children at a kindergarten in Chongqing were slashed by a woman with a kitchen knife.

In April 2018, nine students were killed and others injured after a male suspect began attacking students in Shaanxi province.

September 2 marked the start of a new school semester in China after the summer break.

According to state-run tabloid Global Times, the local government is providing psychological counseling services to the students who witnessed or were injured in Monday's attack.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 71°
Robinson
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 71°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 71°
Casey
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 71°
Marshall
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 71°
Sunny and warm Tuesday.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, cool. LOW: 61

Image

Mullican Law Firm catches fire Monday evening

Image

Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology prepares for performances

Image

'Public safety never takes rests. We never take the day off,' first responders continue business as

Image

Statewide Silver Alert declared in case of missing 10-year-old Gas City girl

Image

Terre Haute's Labor Day Parade

Image

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, cool. LOW: 61

Image

A labor day tradition in Terre Haute continues

Image

Local Red Cross Volunteers head to south US

Image

Indiana State Police officer beefing up patrols for the end of Labor Day

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISP writes nearly 200 tickets during Scheid Diesel Extravaganza

${article.thumbnail.title}

Eastern Greene classes to resume Monday, hazmat situation linked to laminator

${article.thumbnail.title}

AMBER Alert cancelled for missing teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Crews on scene of large warehouse fire