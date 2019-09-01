Clear

Odd couple: Miniature horse and farm goose need a forever home — together

Article Image

Hemingway the farm goose and Waffles the miniature horse are not only roommates at the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in Bucks County, Pennsylvania. They're inseparable. CNN affiliate WFMZ reports.

Posted By: By Cole Higgins, CNN

It's a surprising interspecies friendship.

Waffles, a 6-year-old miniature horse, and Hemingway the goose were rescued with two peacocks and a dozen ducks under warrant from a property Kelly said had "really filthy, unsanitary conditions."

"Their body language made it obvious that they're friends and that they better stay together," said Cindy Kelly of the Bucks County SPCA.

Waffles, a 6-year-old miniature horse, and Hemingway the goose were rescued with two peacocks and a dozen ducks under warrant from a property Kelly said had "really filthy, unsanitary conditions."

Waffles is recovering from an infection. This has made Hemingway extra protective of his friend, honking and flapping his wings when shelter staff come to take care of the pair.

"When we go to give, have medicines or injections, Hemingway would get in between and say, 'I'm sorry that's my buddy the horse. He doesn't want a shot today,'" Linda Reider with the Bucks County SPCA told CNN affiliate WFMZ.

Hemingway is sassy and his companion Waffles is described as peppery. They are a package deal for any potential adopters.

"If you want to adopt Waffles, you have to adopt Hemingway. And if you want to adopt Hemingway, you have to adopt Waffles," Reider said.

Click here to see when the shelter's "most unique" interspecies pair will be available for adoption.

