Clear

Hong Kongers head to streets on 13th straight weekend of unrest

Article Image

This is the 13th consecutive weekend of protests in Hong Kong. It all started in June over a controversial extradition bill, but evolved into a broader pro-democracy movement, with frequent violent clashes with riot police.

Posted: Aug 31, 2019 6:40 AM
Updated: Aug 31, 2019 6:40 AM
Posted By: By James Griffiths, Helen Regan and Caitlin Hu, CNN

Not Available

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
Robinson
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 71°
Rockville
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 71°
Casey
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
Marshall
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 71°
Spotty Showers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

WIC Girls Golf Championship

Image

Death Wish Challenge draws a crowd and EMTs

Image

Little Italy Art show

Image

Baelser's Market raises money for CODA

Image

Helping the homeless one cut at a time

Image

Saturday Weather Update

Image

Segment 2

Image

Segment 2

Image

Segment 1

Image

Friday Late Forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse

${article.thumbnail.title}

Eastern Greene classes to resume Monday, hazmat situation linked to laminator

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISP writes nearly 200 tickets during Scheid Diesel Extravaganza

${article.thumbnail.title}

AMBER Alert cancelled for missing teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Crews on scene of large warehouse fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down