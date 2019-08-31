Clear

Brother of Olympic gymnast Simone Biles charged in Cleveland triple slaying

The brother of Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles has been arrested and charged in a New Year's Eve shooting in Cleveland, Ohio, that killed three people. Tevin Biles-Thomas remains held without bond in the Liberty County Jail. He is scheduled to be arraigned on September 13 in Ohio.

The brother of Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles has been arrested and charged in a New Year's Eve shooting in Ohio that killed three people.

Tevin Biles-Thomas is charged with murder, voluntary manslaughter, felonious assault and perjury in a December 31, 2018, fatal shooting in Cleveland. The charges were announced in a joint statement from Cleveland Police and the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office.

It's unclear if he has a lawyer.

Biles-Thomas is the brother of Simone Biles, a five-time Olympic medalist and a 14-time world champion. Earlier this month, she became the first gymnast to attempt and land a double-twisting, double somersault dismount off the balance beam.

The shooting

On the night of the shooting, a group of uninvited guests walked into a home and a fight began, authorities said. The fight led to the shooting and multiple people were hit.

Two people -- Delvaunte Johnson, 19, and Toshaun Banks, 21 -- died at the scene. A third person, Devaughn Gibson, 23, later died at a hospital.

Biles-Thomas was identified by Cleveland Police as the shooter.

He was arrested in Liberty County, Georgia, on Thursday and is being held pending extradition to Cuyahoga County, the Liberty County Jail said.

Biles-Thomas remains held without bond in the Liberty County Jail. He is scheduled to be arraigned on September 13 in Ohio.

"We appreciate our partnership with the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office and are confident that their efforts will bring justice for the families affected by this terrible incident," said Cleveland Division of Police Chief Calvin Williams.

CNN has reached out to Simone Biles for comment.

Last night she tweeted, "Eating my feelings don't talk to me." She also liked a few tweets Friday morning, including one that said, "This is exactly why I hate the media in America. Has nothing to do with @Simone_Biles don't drag her name through the mud because of something her brother did. She's an American Icon & Hero for little girls everywhere."

